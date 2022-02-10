Industrialist Ratan Tata went for a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV. The Pune-based Electra EV also shared this development in a LinkedIn post.

Calling it a 'moment of truth', the company said that they were hoping to gain insights from Tata's feedback after his car ride.

“It is a moment of truth for Team Electra EV when our founder takes a ride in the custom-built 72V Nano EV, powered by the engineering might of Electra EV's powertrain. We are super proud to deliver Mr. Tata's Nano EV and gain insights from his invaluable feedback," Electra EV wrote on its LinkedIn page.

In the photo shared by Electra EV, Ratan Tata could be seen accompanied by his executive assistant, Shantanu Naidu, for the joy ride.

Tata Nano EV is a four-seater and has a predicted range of up to 160 km and an acceleration of 0-60 kmph in less than 10 seconds. The four-seater Tata Motors EV is powered by super polymer lithium-ion batteries.

As per Tata Motors, “The Tata Nano EV offers the practicality of a real car, compromising nothing in the pursuit of providing environment-friendly personal transportation for the modern consumer."

Meanwhile, Electra EV, the Ratan Tata-founded firm that offers EV powertrain solutions to Tata Motors and various other automakers, envisages doubling its turnover every financial year on the back of strong order books.

The firm had clocked ₹115 crore in the financial year ended March 2020.

The company had seen a 10-fold jump in demand. Until August, Electra was making 100-150 EV kits a month. This had to be ramped up to 1,000 units.

