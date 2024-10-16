Ratan Tata, ‘great son of India’, was a mentor to Akash Ambani: Nita Ambani in tribute speech

During Reliance Industries' Diwali dinner, Nita Ambani paid tribute to Ratan Tata, who recently passed away. She described him as a family friend and mentor, highlighting his contributions as a visionary and philanthropist.

Published16 Oct 2024, 09:50 AM IST
Nita Ambani's address concluded with a minute of silence
Nita Ambani’s address concluded with a minute of silence

At Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner, Nita Ambani took a moment to pay tribute to the legendary industrialist and the “great son of India”, Ratan Tata. She shared that Tata was not just a "dear friend" of the family but also a mentor to her son Akash Ambani.

On October 9, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons passed away late on Wednesday night after a brief illness. He was 86.

In her speech, Nita Ambani said the passing of Tata has filled everyone with immense grief. “Four days ago, we lost a great son of India. The passing of Mr Ratan Tata filled us all with immense grief."

Sharing the industrialist's relationship with the Ambani family, Nita said, "He was a dear friend of my father-in-law (Dhirubhai Ambani), of Mukesh (Ambani) and of our family. He was also a mentor to Akash (Ambani).”

She also referred to Ratan Tata as a “visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.”

The address concluded with a minute of silence, which was observed by the Ambani family, the leadership of Reliance, and the thousands of employees present at the event.

Nita Ambani pays tribute to Ratan Tata: Full speech

Netizens react to Nita Ambani's speech:

The speech brought with it a fresh wave of despair for the netizens who were already heartbroken over the icon's death. They termed Nita's tribute a "timeless gesture", and said, "Sir Ratan Tata is always alive in our hearts."

Several comments of RIP for Ratan Tata also poured in.

Mukesh Ambani’s farewell to Ratan Tata:

On the passing away of “dear friend” Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani had said that it was a very sad day for India and India Inc.

"Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said in a statement.

At a personal level, Mukesh Ambani said, the passing of Ratan Tata has filled me with immense grief as I lost a dear friend. "Each of my numerous interactions with him left me inspired and energised and enhanced my respect for the nobility of his character and the fine human values he embodied.”

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 09:50 AM IST
