Ratan Tata, ‘great son of India’, was a mentor to Akash Ambani: Nita Ambani in tribute speech

At Reliance Industries' annual Diwali dinner, Nita Ambani took a moment to pay tribute to the legendary industrialist and the “great son of India”, Ratan Tata. She shared that Tata was not just a "dear friend" of the family but also a mentor to her son Akash Ambani.

On October 9, Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons passed away late on Wednesday night after a brief illness. He was 86.

In her speech, Nita Ambani said the passing of Tata has filled everyone with immense grief. “Four days ago, we lost a great son of India. The passing of Mr Ratan Tata filled us all with immense grief."

Sharing the industrialist's relationship with the Ambani family, Nita said, "He was a dear friend of my father-in-law (Dhirubhai Ambani), of Mukesh (Ambani) and of our family. He was also a mentor to Akash (Ambani).”

She also referred to Ratan Tata as a “visionary industrialist and philanthropist who always strove for society’s greater good.”

The address concluded with a minute of silence, which was observed by the Ambani family, the leadership of Reliance, and the thousands of employees present at the event.

Nita Ambani pays tribute to Ratan Tata: Full speech

Netizens react to Nita Ambani's speech: The speech brought with it a fresh wave of despair for the netizens who were already heartbroken over the icon's death. They termed Nita's tribute a "timeless gesture", and said, "Sir Ratan Tata is always alive in our hearts."

Several comments of RIP for Ratan Tata also poured in.

Mukesh Ambani’s farewell to Ratan Tata: On the passing away of “dear friend” Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani had said that it was a very sad day for India and India Inc.

"Ratan Tata's passing away is a big loss, not just to the Tata Group, but to every Indian,” the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries said in a statement.