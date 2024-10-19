From Geneva to India: Simone Tata's entrepreneurial odyssey

In the summer of 1953, 23-year-old Simone Dunoyer from Geneva arrived in India for a holiday. During her stay, she met Naval Hormusji Tata—26 years her senior and divorced from his first wife, Soonoo. The two fell in love, and in 1955, they got married. While this could have been a simple fairy tale ending, Simone had bigger aspirations. She would go on to become one of India’s most successful entrepreneurs.