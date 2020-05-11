Ratan Tata on impact of coronavirus: Entrepreneurs will adapt and create

NEW DELHI : Pointing out that even during earlier challenging times when entrepreneurs showed far-sightedness and creativity, industrialist Ratan Tata today said the coronavirus crisis will also force entrepreneurs to adapt and create.

"It can all start on a clean sheet of paper that looks at ways of doing things that were never thought of before. This crisis will force entrepreneurs to adapt and create," Ratan Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, said in a social media post.

While acknowledging the challenges embedded in the current coronavirus pandemic, Tata said his confidence remains high in the inventive nature and the creativity of entrepreneurs today who will find ways to enable new or modified enterprises that would be the benchmarks of tomorrow.

"In past difficult times, entrepreneurs have displayed far sightedness and creativity that could not have been believed to exist. These became the flagpoles of innovation and new technology today," Tata said hoping that the ability to find another way to build a product, run a company, run operations a better way, will emerge as an outcome of the current crisis.

Earlier, the veteran industrialist had described coronavirus as the worst crisis we have faced. Tata Trusts has donated ₹500 crore for medical supplies and equipments which will help combat the coronavirus outbreak.

"The COVID-19 crisis is one of the toughest challenges we will face as a race. The Tata Trusts and the Tata group companies have in the past risen to the needs of the nation. At this moment, the need of the hour is greater than any other time," said Ratan Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts.

