 Ratan Tata turns 86 years old today! Here are 10 famous quotes by India's most humble business tycoon | Mint
Ratan Tata turns 86 years old today! Here are 10 famous quotes by India's most humble business tycoon

Business tycoon Ratan Tata turns 86 today. Known for his philanthropic activities, he has been awarded two of India's highest civilian awards.

Business tycoon Ratan Tata turned 86 today. He was born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai to Naval Tata and Sooni Tata. Industrialist, entrepreneur, and Tata Sons Chairman emeritus is well known for his philanthropic activities on national and international levels.

Ratan Tata has been awarded two of the highest civilian awards of India — the Padma Vibhushan (2008) and Padma Bhushan (2000) — for his immeasurable contributions towards nation-building.

Happy Birthday Ratan Tata! 10 inspirational quotes by business tycoon

1) "Ups and downs in life are very important to keep us going because a straight line even in an ECG means we are not alive."

2) "One day you will realize that material things mean nothing. All that matters is the well-being of the people you love."

3) "The best leaders are those most interested in surrounding themselves with assistants and associates smarter than they are."

4) "I don't believe in work-life balance. I believe in work-life integration. Make your work and life meaningful and fulfilling, and they will complement each other."

Also Read: 10 unknown facts about Ratan Tata

5) "The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks."

6) "Be persistent and resilient in the face of challenges, for they are the building blocks of success."

7) "Never underestimate the power of kindness, empathy, and compassion in your interactions with others."

8) "You may not always have a comfortable life, and you may not always be able to solve all the world's problems, but don't ever underestimate the importance you can have, because history has shown us that courage can be contagious, and hope can take on a life of its own."

9) "Leadership is about taking responsibility, not making excuses."

10) “Don't wait for opportunities to come to you, create your own opportunities."

Published: 28 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST
