Ratan Tata welcomes Air India passengers with a special message. What he said

Last week, Tatas regained ownership of Air India and promised to turn the loss-making carrier into a world-class airline.

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Following Air India's take over by Tata group, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has extended a warm welcome to passengers onboard Air India flights, the airlin said in a tweet on Wednesday. “The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Air India's take over by Tata group, veteran industrialist Ratan Tata has extended a warm welcome to passengers onboard Air India flights, the airlin said in a tweet on Wednesday. “The Tata group welcomes Air India's new customers and is excited to work together to make Air India the airline of choice in terms of passenger comfort and service," Ratan Tata said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

Last week, Tatas regained ownership of Air India and promised to turn the loss-making carrier into a world-class airline.

N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, which in October last year beat a consortium led by rival SpiceJet promoter to win the bid for the national carrier, first called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading to the Air India office where the takeover formalities were completed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A new board of directors met shortly thereafter, formalising the management takeover.

Tata Group Founder JRD Tata had originally launched the airline in 1932 as the nation's first carrier, flying mail between Karachi in then-undivided, British-ruled India and Bombay. It was nationalised in 1953.