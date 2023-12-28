Ratan Tata's birthday today: A look at his wealth, charitable contributions
Ratan Naval Tata, popularly known as Ratan Tata, an industrialist, entrepreneur, and Tata Sons Chairman emeritus turned 86 on December 28, 2023. Tata is well known for his philanthropic activities on national and international levels. Born on December 28, 1937, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata.