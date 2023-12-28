 Ratan Tata's birthday today: A look at his wealth, charitable contributions | Mint
Ratan Tata's birthday today: A look at his wealth, charitable contributions

Ratan Tata, the Chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, celebrated his 86th birthday on December 28, 2023. He is recognized for his successful business career, philanthropy, and commitment to social good.

Born in Mumbai in 1937, Ratan Tata's early life instilled in him values of resilience and determination.

Ratan Naval Tata, popularly known as Ratan Tata, an industrialist, entrepreneur, and Tata Sons Chairman emeritus turned 86 on December 28, 2023. Tata is well known for his philanthropic activities on national and international levels. Born on December 28, 1937, he was raised by his grandmother, Navajbai Tata.

Along with being one of India's most successful business tycoons, he is also known for his philanthropic contributions. Tata is also a motivational speaker and believes in humanity and charity.

On the occasion of his 86th birthday anniversary, let's have a look at his biography:

Born in Mumbai in 1937, Tata's early life instilled in him values of resilience and determination. After graduating in architecture from Cornell University, he returned to India in 1962 and began steering the Tata Group to new heights. Under his leadership, the conglomerate diversified into automobiles, steel, telecommunications, and beyond, acquiring iconic brands like Tata Motors and Jaguar Land Rover.

Philanthropy: A cornerstone of his legacy

Tata's philanthropic spirit traces back to his great-grandfather, Jamshetji Tata, who famously stated, "No business prospers without the well-being of the community." This philosophy permeated the Tata family, inspiring generations to invest in social good.

Ratan Tata's personal involvement in philanthropy began early. While working with Tata Motors in the 1970s, he initiated "The Aga Khan Hospital and Medical College" project, laying the foundation for one of India's premier healthcare institutions. Following his appointment as Chairman of Tata Sons in 1991, Tata's philanthropic efforts gained new momentum. He actively steered the Tata Trusts, established by his great-grandfather, towards addressing vital social needs. Establishing institutes of excellence like Tata Institute of Social Sciences and funding educational initiatives across India.

What is Ratan Tata's net worth?

In the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, Ratan Tata was ranked 421st with a net worth of 3,800 crore. Previously, in 2021, he held the 433rd position with a net worth of 3,500 crore. Notably, Tata Trusts, contributing 66 per cent of the total earnings generated by companies under the holding company Tata Sons, play a significant role in this financial scenario, directing funds towards charitable causes.

Published: 28 Dec 2023, 02:58 PM IST
