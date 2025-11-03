MUMBAI : Sisters of the late industrialist Ratan Tata have voiced distress over the turmoil at Tata Trusts, describing last week's removal of Mehli Mistry as a retaliatory action by other trustees.

In their first media interview, Shireen Jejeebhoy, 73, and Deanna Jejeebhoy, 72, discussed their relationship with their late brother, and their concerns about the current state and future of the Tata Trusts.

“Ratan had many troubles over the last few years. But the future of the Trusts was what troubled him the most. He sometimes talked to us in confidence and expressed his concerns over the future of the Trusts," Shireen said at their Setti Minar bungalow in South Mumbai's Peddar Road.

Mistry, a confidant of Tata, ceased to be a trustee last week after three trustees—Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh—did not approve a renewal of his term. While three others - Pramit Jhaveri, Darius Khambata and Jehangir H.C. Jehangir - backed him, that fell short of the unanimity required to approve all Trusts decisions.

“We are worried," Deanna said in their living room with wooden beams on the ceiling overlooking a patio. "All this has broken out just a year after Ratan’s passing. His memory and legacy, along with the Tata values he cherished, seem to be under threat," the younger sister said. Tata, who studied architecture at Cornell University, had helped design the bungalow, a cherished symbol of his legacy.

The other legacies, including their brother's Trusts and those established by earlier Tata forefathers, are now uncertain, they said over a two-hour interview.

According to Deanna, their brother had implicit trust in three individuals: Mistry, Tata Sons chair Natarajan Chandrasekaran and Mumbai-based lawyer and trustee of Tata Trusts, Darius Khambata.

After Ratan’s mother Sooni married into the Jeejeebhoy family, the sisters from her second marriage remained close to their elder brother Ratan until his passing last October.

Shireen acknowledged that they didn't know what really happened, apart from what newspapers have reported. "However, if you look from the outside, it appears to be a tit-for-tat," Shireen said.

“A fight over the Trusts is painful. And for what? What is this fight all about?"

Last week's abrupt ouster of Mistry, who had inherited Tata's Alibaug bungalow and a collection of his guns, sparked surprise and concern within the Parsi community in the city. Mistry's exit also shifts the balance of power at Tata Trusts towards Noel, increasing his influence over the board of Tata Sons, where he is already a member. Ironically, it was Mistry who proposed Noel as chairman of the Trusts on 11 October last year, two days after the death of Tata.

Tit-for-tat

The sisters believe that the removal of Singh, a trustee, from the board of Tata Sons triggered the split at Tata Trusts. This division contributed to the split vote and ultimately the rejection of Mistry as a lifetime trustee.

According to Shireen, Mehli was Ratan’s confidant and played an important role in his inner circle. “And he (Mehli) had no qualms about disagreeing with him (Ratan). It was a nice relationship. It was a friendship. Mehli was devoted to him (Ratan). He (Ratan) trusted him (Mehli). Ratan believed that Mehli was good for the Trusts and would ensure adherence to governance issues," Shireen explained.

Deanna was once associated with Sir Dorabji Tata Trust. At that time, the late Jamshed Bhabha was the chairman of the Trust and had invited her to join its board. She was uncertain because Ratan might consider public opinion on nepotism. Bhabha insisted, saying, "I'm the chairman, and I want you to join."

According to the two sisters, Ratan did not subscribe to the view that only a Tata should lead Tata Trusts.

“No, Ratan did not believe in that. He was never in that favour. Meritocracy was the most important thing for him. Earn it, and it is yours," said Deanna.

Shireen concurred.

“Ratan never believed in entitlement. He believed in meritocracy, let the most deserving person win, that’s why he was so comfortable and happy that Chandra (Chandrasekaran) had taken over as chairman of Tata Sons," felt Shireen. The two sisters said that Chandrasekaran, who has always been very kind, courteous, and supportive of them, also used to meet with them, sometimes over dinner with Ratan.

With Noel, the two sisters had “very little" contact over the years. The sisters, however, have kind words for Aloo, Noel’s wife. They acknowledged her role in accommodating their requests regarding matters relating to prayers in memory of Ratan.

'No advice'

Shireen said the sisters are in no position to advise anyone, since "we don’t have any information."

"Our concern is with his legacy and his name. When you read about these events in the newspapers, it is disappointing. We know that Mehli was involved in executing Ratan’s ideas in Trust matters. He and Darius, along with us, are also executors of Ratan’s will. They have taken on this task with dedication," claims Shireen.

"He (Tata) was a visionary, and his thinking was always two steps ahead. He always thought outside of the box. He was passionate about the country and genuinely troubled by the poverty and inequality around him, always thinking about how he could do his bit," said Deanna.

On the Tata Sons listing, Deanna is certain that Ratan was against it and believed that the listing was "not in the interest" of Tata Sons.

The Sett Minar Bungalow has an elegant Hussain painting and a frame of Mother Teresa. The sisters expressed a wish for peace to be restored. "There is always hope," Shireen said.