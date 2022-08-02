‘Rate hike yet to impact home loans’

Home loans are a great way to acquire salaried customers. Historically, we were acquiring customers through the savings bank route. Two-three years ago, we said, let’s open the gates to customers. We had launched competitive rates to attract customers when interest rates and cost of funds were low. You have to move with the market and even today we are quite competitive. It is a flagship product strategy for us even today. If you are willing to extend a person a home loan of ₹50 lakh, you will also be happy to give them a credit card. They keep at least 2.5-3X more balance with the bank as we insist on a savings account with a home loan. We acquire customers through the home loan route and ensure they become regular banking customers. These customers are a mix of internal and external ones that we acquire from the market. About half of them are existing Kotak customers and the rest are from the open market.