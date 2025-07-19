How tyre baron Raunaq Singh lost his empire—but cemented his legacy
Apollo Tyres’ founder rose from the ruins of Partition to build an industrial empire—but a family feud would later push him out of the company he created.
The partition of India in 1947 upended millions of lives on both sides of the newly drawn border. Yet, amid the devastation, it gave rise to a generation of Indian entrepreneurs whose stories stand as enduring testaments to human resilience and grit. They embodied the very spirit of “rugged individualism" that Ralph Waldo Emerson once celebrated.