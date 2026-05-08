Ravi Pandit of KPIT Technologies passes away in Pune — Who was he?

Ravi Pandit, the co‑founder and long‑time Chairman of KPIT Technologies Ltd, passed away on Friday, 8 May 2026, in Pune.

KPIT Technologies, one of India's leading automotive and mobility software engineering firms, confirmed the news of his passing in an exchange filing. They did not mention the cause of his death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of our Founder and Chairman of the Board, Mr. Ravi Pandit on the morning of 8th May 2026,” the company said in a statement.

Investor and businessman TV Mohandas Pai mourned his death in an X post, and said, “A great Indian and business leader leaves us. Om Shanti.”

Who is Ravi Pandit? Ravi Pandit was a prominent Indian entrepreneur and technology visionary, best known as the co-founder of KPIT Technologies.

According to KPIT Technologies press release, he was a gold-medalist Chartered Accountant and an alumnus of MIT’s Sloan School of Management. His unique blend of business and scientific knowledge earned him an election as a Fellow of the Indian National Science Academy (INSA). He also held honorary doctorates from Coventry, Amity, TVM, and EMB Universities.

Alongside his tech ventures, Pandit also chaired Kirtane & Pandit Chartered Accountants (KPCA), building it into one of India’s largest professional services firms.

He started the company in 1990 alongside Kishor Patil. Under his leadership, KPIT transitioned from a general IT consulting firm into a global specialist in automotive and mobility software. Today, the company operates in 15 countries, and its engineering solutions power millions of vehicles across the US, Europe, and Asia.

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Beyond his business success, Pandit was a key figure in shaping India’s civic and environmental policies. He co-founded the Pune International Centre and Janwani, organisations dedicated to urban governance and public policy. He has also been a major supporter of sustainability research, specifically through his work with the Centre for Sustainable Development at the Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics (GIPE).

Pandit was a major driving force behind India’s shift toward clean energy. Because of his deep expertise, the Indian government appointed him as the only private-sector member of its Empowered Group for the National Green Hydrogen Mission.

To ensure new technologies benefit everyone, he launched the HRIDAY (Hydrogen Revolution for India’s Development of Agriculture & EnergY) initiative, a project focused on using green hydrogen to improve agriculture and rural livelihoods.

He represented India’s industry on significant platforms, including as President of MCCIA, Chairman of the Research Council at CEERI and contributed to several key CII committees.

Pandit’s influence extended to national development through several high-profile leadership and board roles. He has served as the President of Jnana Prabodhini and held board positions at Thermax Ltd, the World Resources Institute (India), and the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme. In these roles, he has focused on driving national priorities in environmental protection and rural development.