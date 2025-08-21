‘Pain plus reflection, equals progress’: Why billionaire investor Ray Dalio believes failures are great teachers

Billionaire investor and founder of Bridgewater Associates, Ray Dalio, has expressed belief that “difficulties and failures are great teachers” in life. In a video shared on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Ray Dalio stated that it was a painful experience that changed him and led to progress in his business.

In the video posted on X, Ray Dalio notes that his “biggest failure became his strength”, adding that “difficulties and failures are great teachers”, and that “pain plus reflection equals progress” is the one principle he has “really learnt”.

‘Pain plus reflection equals progress’: Ray Dalio “One principal that I've really learnt is pain plus reflection equals progress. I've learnt that there are lessons and difficult things and failures are great teachers,” Ray Dalio says at the start of the video.

When asked about the painful experiences that have led him to progress in life, he added, “I'd like to tell you about one that really stuck in my mind had changed me in a really beneficial way, but it was painful.”

“(In) 1980 and 81, long time ago, I had calculated that American Banks had lent to foreign countries more money than those countries would have paid back and that we're going to have a debt crisis. And that was very controversial. I got a lot of attention on that,” he shared.

He narrated that in August 1982, Mexico defaulted on its debts, adding, "And I got a lot of attention… testified to the Congress… was on Wall Street Week. And I thought we were going to have a big debt crisis and that the stock market go down a lot.”

‘I was broke and humiliated, it was a bad experience’ He added, “And I couldn't have been more wrong! And I lost money for me. I lost money for my clients. This is when my business was small and starting out and I have to borrow $4,000 from my dad to pay family bills. I mean I was broke and humiliated and it was a bad experience.”

Coming a full circle to his message, Ray Dalio noted, “I paused and I reflected on that experience, I said now, how am I going to have the upside without having the downside? What should I do differently? Because I was faced with a choice, I had my own business and it was what I wanted to do, so I I started to think. How do I solve that puzzle?”

WATCH: Ray Dalio on “Pain + Reflect = Progress”

Ray Dalio: ‘Pain has purpose’ Similar thought were expressed by Ray Dalio in a post last week by, where he his “principle of the day” was that “nature gave us pain for a purpose”.

He wrote: “Realising that we innately want to evolve — and that the other stuff we are going after, while nice, won't sustain our happiness — has helped me focus on my goals of evolving and contributing to evolution in my own infinitely small way."