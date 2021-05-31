BENGALURU: Raymond Ltd on Monday said it has strengthened its executive leadership team, with the appointment of Harmohan Sahni as chief executive officer of its real estate business.

Sahni was till recently the chief operating officer (COO) of the real estate business of ECL Finance Ltd, the non-banking financial company of Edelweiss Group.

Raymond ventured into the real estate business in 2019, with a 100-acre plus land parcel in Thane, in the outskirts of Mumbai. The apparel company launched its maiden project ‘Aspirational District’ on 14 acres. Since its launch, the project which has 42 storey towers, and over 3000 one- and two-bedroom homes have sold well.

Raymond Realty clocked bookings of 1,387 residential units till March 2021, which accounts for over 60% of the total inventory of 2,350 units that was launched.

"I am delighted to welcome Harmohan to our Raymond family. He joins us at a critical juncture when Raymond Realty is taking strong strides and is well poised for growth. Harmohan has taken on challenging roles and demonstrated the ability to imagine and engineer a new future for the real estate sector in India. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty’s future growth plans," said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond.

"I am excited to take on this new responsibility and look forward to working closely with Mr. Singhania and Raymond Realty’s energetic team to create long term sustainable growth for our stakeholders," Sahni said.

He has previously worked at G Corp Developers and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

