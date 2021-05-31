Raymond appoints Harmohan Sahni as chief of realty business

"I am delighted to welcome Harmohan to our Raymond family. He joins us at a critical juncture when Raymond Realty is taking strong strides and is well poised for growth. Harmohan has taken on challenging roles and demonstrated the ability to imagine and engineer a new future for the real estate sector in India. His entrepreneurial spirit and extensive experience will be pivotal in unleashing Raymond Realty’s future growth plans," said Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman and managing director, Raymond.