Vijaypat Singhania claims reconciliation with son 'totally false', alleges 'ulterior motive' of Gautam Singhania
Vijaypat Singhania sets the record straight, stating he did not reconcile with his son. Raymond chief Gautam Singhania recently sparked rumours after sharing a photo of the duo.
Vijaypat Singhania issued a clarification on Monday amid assertions that he had reconciled with his son. Raymond chief Gautam Singhania had made waves earlier this month after posting a photo ‘welcoming his father to JK House’ on social media. The developments also came amid an ugly divorce battle with Nawaz Modi that has also seen the senior Singhania express strong support for daughter-in-law.