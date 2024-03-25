Vijaypat Singhania issued a clarification on Monday amid assertions that he had reconciled with his son. Raymond chief Gautam Singhania had made waves earlier this month after posting a photo ‘welcoming his father to JK House’ on social media. The developments also came amid an ugly divorce battle with Nawaz Modi that has also seen the senior Singhania express strong support for daughter-in-law.

Vijaypat Singhania said he had been on his way to the airport on March 20 when his son's assistance sought a visit to JK House. Gautam Singhania had come online as he refused and insisted that “he will take only five minutes of my time over a cup of coffee". He also insisted that this was the first time 10 years that he had stepped foot inside JK House and that another visit was unlikely.

"I went most reluctantly, not realising that it was for an ulterior motive of taking my photograph with Gautam to send a wrong message to the media. A few minutes later, I came down and left for the airport. Soon after, I started receiving messages over my photo with Gautam on the Internet, claiming we had made up, which was totally false…I don't know what his real motive was, but it was certainly not for coffee, nor to resolve our differences," Business Today quoted him as saying.

