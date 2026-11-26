Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined Raymond Lifestyle’s luxury menswear label, Raymond Chairman’s Collection, as its ‘Friend of the Brand’. The collaboration draws on the fashion influences of Indian cinema from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, reinterpreting the styles of these decades through contemporary tailoring and bespoke luxury.

Unveiled on November 25 at the Raymond Chairman’s Collection flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai, the association will see Ahlawat feature in a campaign celebrating the relationship between Indian cinema, popular culture and menswear.

The campaign revisits the changing fashion aesthetics of three decades of Bollywood, bringing together retro-inspired silhouettes, modern tailoring and contemporary craftsmanship. The showcase featured three distinct looks inspired by the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, translating the cinematic styles of those eras into contemporary luxury menswear.

According to the brand, the initiative aims to bring the nostalgia of Indian cinema into modern wardrobes through bespoke design and attention to detail.

Jaideep Ahlawat on his association with Raymond Speaking about the collaboration, Ahlawat said his long-standing association with cinema had shaped his understanding of style, character and attitude.

He emphasised that the renewed interest in retro aesthetics and nostalgia in popular culture made the collaboration particularly relevant.

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"I'm a lifelong student of cinema. Movies have taught me a thing or two about attitude, character and, of course, style. Talking about style, retro is cool again, and nostalgia is part of pop culture. So, when Raymond Chairman's Collection gave me the chance to recreate the stylish decades of the '60s, '70s and '80s for today's well-travelled man, it was a privilege," Ahlawat said, as quoted by ET BrandEquity.

He said the three looks reflected the craftsmanship and bespoke luxury associated with the collection, adding that the attention to detail made the experience more personal.

The actor will feature as the face of the campaign and represent the collection in his new role as ‘Friend of the Brand’.

What Raymond Lifestyle said about the collaboration Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director and CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, said the partnership reflects the company's effort to connect its legacy of craftsmanship with changing fashion preferences and contemporary popular culture, as per ET BrandEquity.

"Raymond's 101-year legacy has been shaped by its ability to evolve with generations while remaining rooted in craftsmanship," Ghosh said.

He added that Ahlawat's screen presence and versatility would bring a cinematic dimension to the Chairman's Collection.

The company aims to reinterpret iconic style influences from Indian cinema through a contemporary lens, bringing together culture, nostalgia and bespoke luxury. The campaign seeks to translate the fashion sensibilities of earlier decades into a distinctive expression of modern menswear, Ghosh said.

The November 25 showcase brought together an invited audience for a presentation of three curated looks inspired by the defining fashion aesthetics of Indian cinema in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s