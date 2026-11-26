Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has joined Raymond Lifestyle’s luxury menswear label, Raymond Chairman’s Collection, as its ‘Friend of the Brand’. The collaboration draws on the fashion influences of Indian cinema from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, reinterpreting the styles of these decades through contemporary tailoring and bespoke luxury.

Advertisement

Unveiled on November 25 at the Raymond Chairman’s Collection flagship store in Bandra, Mumbai, the association will see Ahlawat feature in a campaign celebrating the relationship between Indian cinema, popular culture and menswear.

The campaign revisits the changing fashion aesthetics of three decades of Bollywood, bringing together retro-inspired silhouettes, modern tailoring and contemporary craftsmanship. The showcase featured three distinct looks inspired by the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, translating the cinematic styles of those eras into contemporary luxury menswear.

According to the brand, the initiative aims to bring the nostalgia of Indian cinema into modern wardrobes through bespoke design and attention to detail.

Jaideep Ahlawat on his association with Raymond Speaking about the collaboration, Ahlawat said his long-standing association with cinema had shaped his understanding of style, character and attitude.

Advertisement

He emphasised that the renewed interest in retro aesthetics and nostalgia in popular culture made the collaboration particularly relevant.

Also Read | How Satyaki Ghosh plans to restore Raymond Lifestyle to its former glory

"I'm a lifelong student of cinema. Movies have taught me a thing or two about attitude, character and, of course, style. Talking about style, retro is cool again, and nostalgia is part of pop culture. So, when Raymond Chairman's Collection gave me the chance to recreate the stylish decades of the '60s, '70s and '80s for today's well-travelled man, it was a privilege," Ahlawat said, as quoted by ET BrandEquity.

He said the three looks reflected the craftsmanship and bespoke luxury associated with the collection, adding that the attention to detail made the experience more personal.

The actor will feature as the face of the campaign and represent the collection in his new role as ‘Friend of the Brand’.

Advertisement

What Raymond Lifestyle said about the collaboration Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director and CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, said the partnership reflects the company's effort to connect its legacy of craftsmanship with changing fashion preferences and contemporary popular culture, as per ET BrandEquity.

"Raymond's 101-year legacy has been shaped by its ability to evolve with generations while remaining rooted in craftsmanship," Ghosh said.

He added that Ahlawat's screen presence and versatility would bring a cinematic dimension to the Chairman's Collection.

The company aims to reinterpret iconic style influences from Indian cinema through a contemporary lens, bringing together culture, nostalgia and bespoke luxury. The campaign seeks to translate the fashion sensibilities of earlier decades into a distinctive expression of modern menswear, Ghosh said.

Advertisement

The November 25 showcase brought together an invited audience for a presentation of three curated looks inspired by the defining fashion aesthetics of Indian cinema in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s

The collection draws on the changing styles associated with these decades, adapting their silhouettes and visual influences for today's menswear audience.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer