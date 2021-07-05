Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >People >Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns

Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns

Joe Kuruvilla had joined Raymond in October 2020.
1 min read . 05 Jul 2021 PTI

  • Joe Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision

NEW DELHI : Textile and apparels firm Raymond on Monday said CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.

Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.

"While the Company is in the process to appoint a new CEO, Kuruvilla will do the formalities of seamless handover to Ganeshkumar S. who continues as Chief Operating Officer for the Lifestyle Business of the Company," its said.

Kuruvilla had joined Raymond in October 2020. Prior to that, he was with FMCG major Unilever PLC.

