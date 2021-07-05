Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns

Raymond's lifestyle biz CEO Joe Kuruvilla resigns1 min read . 05 Jul 2021
- Joe Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
NEW DELHI : Textile and apparels firm Raymond on Monday said CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.
Textile and apparels firm Raymond on Monday said CEO of its lifestyle business Joe Kuruvilla has decided to step down.
Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.
Kuruvilla, who was with the company for a brief period of eight months, has cited personal reasons for this decision, Raymond said in a regulatory filing.
"While the Company is in the process to appoint a new CEO, Kuruvilla will do the formalities of seamless handover to Ganeshkumar S. who continues as Chief Operating Officer for the Lifestyle Business of the Company," its said.
Kuruvilla had joined Raymond in October 2020. Prior to that, he was with FMCG major Unilever PLC.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!