RBI approves appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank1 min read 17 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST
PR Seshadri appointed as Managing Director & CEO of South Indian Bank by Reserve Bank of India
PR Seshadri appointed as Managing Director & CEO of South Indian Bank by Reserve Bank of India
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director & CEO of the South Indian Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023.
The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director & CEO of the South Indian Bank for a period of three years with effect from October 1, 2023.
According to statement by the South Indian Bank, PR Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines and he has substantial experience in successfully managing investors, boards and regulatory relationships in multiple geographies. PR Seshadri is a respected business leader with a proven track record of building and leading large teams to execute and deliver complex business objectives. He demonstrated his ability in creating new businesses as well as in problem solving. He is successful in scaling businesses – both existing and new – taking advantage of new technologies and new market opportunities.
According to statement by the South Indian Bank, PR Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines and he has substantial experience in successfully managing investors, boards and regulatory relationships in multiple geographies. PR Seshadri is a respected business leader with a proven track record of building and leading large teams to execute and deliver complex business objectives. He demonstrated his ability in creating new businesses as well as in problem solving. He is successful in scaling businesses – both existing and new – taking advantage of new technologies and new market opportunities.
He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. PR Seshadri has served as, amongst other positions as, Managing Director & CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited (KVB), Managing Director & Regional Sales and Distribution Head, Citibank N.A., Asia Pacific, Singapore, Managing Director & Regional Head of Lending, Businesses, Citibank N.A., Asia Pacific, Singapore, Managing Director CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India Limited (CCFIL), India, Marketing Director, Citibank N.A, India Branches, Head of Structured Finance & Managing Director, CFRSIL & Integration Manager - Associates India Limited, Head of Banking Collections, Citibank N.A, India, Head of Automobile Finance -Northern India, Head of Community Banking, Northern India, and Mortgage Business, Head – Southern India, Citi India.
He holds Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the Delhi College of Engineering and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. PR Seshadri has served as, amongst other positions as, Managing Director & CEO of The Karur Vysya Bank Limited (KVB), Managing Director & Regional Sales and Distribution Head, Citibank N.A., Asia Pacific, Singapore, Managing Director & Regional Head of Lending, Businesses, Citibank N.A., Asia Pacific, Singapore, Managing Director CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India Limited (CCFIL), India, Marketing Director, Citibank N.A, India Branches, Head of Structured Finance & Managing Director, CFRSIL & Integration Manager - Associates India Limited, Head of Banking Collections, Citibank N.A, India, Head of Automobile Finance -Northern India, Head of Community Banking, Northern India, and Mortgage Business, Head – Southern India, Citi India.
He is currently mentoring businesses both at an operating level as well as at the Board level at various companies
He is currently mentoring businesses both at an operating level as well as at the Board level at various companies