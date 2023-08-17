According to statement by the South Indian Bank, PR Seshadri is an accomplished banker with experiences spanning multiple businesses, functional lines and geographies. He has significant experiences in enterprise level management and in the management of all key commercial banking business lines and he has substantial experience in successfully managing investors, boards and regulatory relationships in multiple geographies. PR Seshadri is a respected business leader with a proven track record of building and leading large teams to execute and deliver complex business objectives. He demonstrated his ability in creating new businesses as well as in problem solving. He is successful in scaling businesses – both existing and new – taking advantage of new technologies and new market opportunities.