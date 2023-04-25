Uday Kotak’s board term likely under RBI's scrutiny

“It is difficult to defend a one-size fits all approach in the case of the role of an ex-CEO. If it’s a professionally owned company and if the CEO is a significant shareholder, then removing him could risk rocking the boat. Look at Infosys, for instance, where there was an extended period of tension between the then CEO and board on the one hand and some of the founders on the other. Much of this hostility was aired in public," said Amit Tandon, founder of IiAS. “If there is an issue with the performance, RBI is empowered to remove the CEO," he added.The debate over Uday Kotak’s ownership in Kotak Mahindra Bank has seen a series of twists and turns. In February 2013, RBI had laid down that the promoter stake in private banks must be reduced to 15% within 12 years of the commencement of business. For years, promoters, including Uday Kotak, avoided implementing this directive.