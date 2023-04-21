‘Inflation may fall faster to 4% if no supply side shock’1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 11:34 PM IST
The growth forecast is lower than the Central Statistical Office’s second advance estimate of 7% for FY23
Ashima Goyal, a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee, said inflation could fall faster to 4% if there are no supply-side shocks. Commenting on India’s growth prospects for the current fiscal year, Goyal said the country has been resilient in the face of external shocks. Edited excerpts:
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×