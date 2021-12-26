MUMBAI : Private lender RBL Bank on Saturday said its chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja will go on leave with immediate effect, adding that the board has appointed executive director Rajeev Ahuja as an interim replacement.

"The board of directors of the bank at its meeting held today i.e 25 December accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja to proceed on leave with immediate effect. The board appointed Rajeev Ahuja (currently the Executive Director) as interim managing director and chief executive officer of the bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals," it said in a regulatory filing.

The bank also said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed chief general manager Yogesh K Dayal as an Additional director on the board for a period of two years from 24 December.

"The board welcomes the appointment of Yogesh K Dayal to the board of the bank. The bank shall benefit from this addition considering his rich experience with the highly respected regulator," it said in a separate filing.

In September, RBI had imposed a fine of ₹2 crore on RBL Bank Ltd for flouting norms related to the opening of bank accounts and board composition.

An RBI investigation had revealed that RBL Bank was not compliant in opening five savings deposit accounts in the name of a cooperative bank, and failed to meet the provisions related to the composition of its board of directors.

