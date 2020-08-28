RBL Bank chief Vishwavir Ahuja sells shares worth 38.5 cr to repay ESOP loans

Private lender RBL Bank Ltd, on Friday, said that its chief executive Vishwavir Ahuja has sold around 18% of the bank’s shares held by him, to retire personal debt taken to exercise stock options.

“We hereby inform that we have received an intimation from Mr. Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank, mentioning that he has sold 18,92,900 shares of RBL Bank on 27th & 28th of August, 2020 for approx. Rs. 38.52 crore," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The sale has been driven primarily with the need to extinguish personal debt obligations and related servicing burden, undertaken over the last few years mainly to exercise and purchase vested ESOPs (and pay associated tax), as well as to take care of some pressing family commitments, the bank said.

The sale represents approximately 18% of his/family's total holdings and Mr. Ahuja continues to retain 80,10,000 shares (approx 1.6% holding) of RBL bank post the sale of these shares, the bank said.

"While I have sold a small part of my shareholding in the Bank, I strongly believe that RBL Bank has a robust balance sheet and business franchise, is well capitalized & fortified to deal with the economic impact of the prevailing pandemic situation confronting the nation, and extremely well positioned to exploit market opportunities in the short as well as long term. It has strong growth prospects over the next several years especially in areas which we have chosen to scale-up," said Ahuja.

Ahuja is not the only bank executive who has sold personal shares to repay ESOP loans and other personal debt. A couple of other bank CEO’s have sold part of their shares to repay ESOP loans in the recent months to repay ESOP loans, as the steep fall in stock prices in March following the covid-19 pandemic reduced the security cover on such loans.

Those who have sold shares to repay loans taken to exercise Esops include IDFC First Bank Ltd managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) V. Vaidyanathan, who, in March, sold personal shares worth almost ₹93 crore to repay loans, and Shyam Srinivasan, MD and CEO of Federal Bank Ltd, who sold shares worth ₹43 crore.

