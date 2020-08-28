RBL Bank chief Vishwavir Ahuja sells shares worth 38.5 cr to repay ESOP loans

"While I have sold a small part of my shareholding in the Bank, I strongly believe that RBL Bank has a robust balance sheet and business franchise, is well capitalized & fortified to deal with the economic impact of the prevailing pandemic situation confronting the nation, and extremely well positioned to exploit market opportunities in the short as well as long term. It has strong growth prospects over the next several years especially in areas which we have chosen to scale-up," said Ahuja.