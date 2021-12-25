Private lender RBL Bank today said its board of directors at its meeting today accepted the request of Vishwavir Ahuja, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, to proceed on leave with immediate effect.

The board has appointed Rajeev Ahuja, who's currently working as the Executive Director at the bank, as interim Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the bank with immediate effect, subject to the regulatory and other approvals.

The bank said other terms and conditions of his appointment, such as remuneration, would remain “unchanged".

Earlier today, RBL Bank informed the stock exchanges that the Reserve Bank of India has appointed Yogesh K Dayal, Chief General Manager, Reserve Bank of India as an Additional Director on its board for two years till December 23, 2023.

“The Board welcomes the appointment of Yogesh K Dayal to the Board of the Bank. The Bank shall benefit from this addition considering his rich experience with the highly respected Regulator," the bank said.

RBL Bank said its financials remain “robust with healthy capital adequacy of 16.3 per cent, high levels of liquidity as reflected through Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 155 per cent, stable net NPA of 2.14 per cent, credit deposit ratio of 7 4.1per cent and leverage ratio of 10.0 per cent, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021".

The RBL Bank stock had closed at ₹173, down 4.95 or 2.78 per cent, on the NSE on Friday.

