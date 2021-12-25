RBL Bank MD, CEO Vishwavir Ahuja steps aside; Rajeev Ahuja appointed new MD

RBL Bank said its financials remain “robust with healthy capital adequacy of 16.3 per cent, high levels of liquidity as reflected through Liquidity Coverage Ratio of 155 per cent, stable net NPA of 2.14 per cent, credit deposit ratio of 7 4.1per cent and leverage ratio of 10.0 per cent, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021".

