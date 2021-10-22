Realme announced the appointment of Madhav Sheth, Vice President, Realme and CEO, Realme India, Europe and Latin America as President of the International Business Unit. Madhav’s new designation would now be CEO, Realme India, VP, Realme and President, Realme International Business Group.

Madhav will be fully responsible for Realme’s overseas business operation, reporting directly to the founder and CEO of realme, Sky Li. Madhav will be fully responsible for Realme’s business operations in Africa, Asia Pacific (excluding mainland China), Central and Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Western Europe.

Realme was co-founded in 2018 by Madhav Sheth and Sky Li. The brand has spread to 61 markets worldwide.

Commenting on the development, realme CEO, Sky Li said, “Madhav has made tremendous contributions to the development of Realme’s overseas business in the past, and we fully believe that in the future, Madhav will lead Realme to make new breakthroughs and bring Realme’s products with leap-forward technologies and trend-setting designs to more young people around the world".

Realme recently became the top 6th smartphone vendor in the global rankings, with 15 million shipments and 134% YoY growth in Q2 2021 (Counterpoint Research Global Smartphone Shipment Tracker). The company claims its next goal is to achieve a dual-100 million target, by shipping another 100 million handsets by the end of 2022 and completing the same milestone within the 2023 calendar year.

