Reckitt Benckiser CEO Laxman Narasimhan steps down; replacement search begins3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 03:48 PM IST
- Laxman Narasimhan will be replaced by insider and former BAT boss Nicandro Durante
Anglo-Dutch multinational consumer goods company Reckitt Benckiser on Thursday said its Chief Executive Laxman Narasimhan will step down at the end of September after three years in the role. Narasimhan will be replaced by insider and former BAT boss Nicandro Durante.