Recovery could take 2-3 years: India Inc

“We went into the pandemic with slowing consumption and employment being in question. Analysing 40,000 companies across 50 sectors with a wage bill of ₹12 trillion, we see vulnerability in 52% by size and 68% by number. This is a sharp cut in paycheck. Recovery is going to be slow. Even in three years we are not going to come back to pre-covid levels from the gross domestic product growth (GDP) perspective. We are talking about 10% loss in GDP. By design, this is going to happen in sectors that were vulnerable and have become more vulnerable," he said.