'Regulatory risk...the biggest risk': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on RBI's latest guidelines on currency derivatives
According to the mandate, traders will compulsorily have to demonstrate contracted or prospective currency exposure to participate in the currency derivatives segments.
As the Reserve Bank of India restricts unhedged currency derivatives, Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, on Wednesday said that it would mean the death of currency derivative trading and that regulatory risk is the biggest risk for stock brokers.
