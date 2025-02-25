Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Guwahati’s Kamakhya Temple | Watch video

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani was spotted at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, on Tuesday, February 25, according to a video shared by the news agency ANI.

The video showed Mukesh Ambani offering prayers to the mother goddess Kamakhya at the age-old temple, which is a prominent location for tourists and all locals of the region.

Mukesh Ambani's visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati comes amid daughter Isha Ambani and her husband Anand Piramal's visit to the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj for a holy dip on the second last day of Mahakumbh 2025.

India's biggest religious festival, Mahakumbh 2025, is nearly at its last stretch, with the final day of the Mahakumbh on Wednesday, February 26. The once in 144 years Hindu festival began on January 12, 2025, and is set to conclude on February 26.

Many prominent people, including Bollywood and corporate figures, and international visitors have also visited the holy land of Prayagraj for the auspicious event.

Along with Isha Ambani, actress Raveena Tandon and her family were also spotted taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam on Tuesday, February 25. Other famous celebrities and political figures like PM Narendra Modi, UP CM Adityanath Yogi, singer Kailash Kher, actor Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, former Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma, and cricketer Suresh Raina also visited Mahakumbh this year.

International guests like Coldplay band's lead singer, Chris Martin, girlfriend Dakota Johnson, and Apple founder Steve Jobs' widow, Laurene Powell, were among other famous celebrities who visited India for Mahakumbh 2025.

According to Mint's earlier report, close to 60 crore devotees have already taken a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam. The report also cited the Uttar Pradesh government's official statement, which expects the footfall to cross 65 crore by Wednesday, February 26. Mahakumbh will conclude with the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri.