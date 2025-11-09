Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala to offer prayers | Watch video

Reliance Industries Limited Chairman and Managing Director, Mukesh Ambani, visited Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala on Sunday morning to offer his prayers and seek blessings.

Advertisement

The industrialist had the darshan of Lord Venkateswara during the auspicious Suprabhata Seva in the early hours. He was formally welcomed by Additional Executive Officer Venkayya Chowdary, who made special arrangements for the darshan.

Following the prayers, Vedic scholars at the Ranganayakula Mandapam offered Veda Ashirvachanam (Vedic blessings) to Mukesh Ambani. As a token of divine blessings, the Additional EO presented the Reliance chairman with theertha prasadam and a portrait of Lord Venkateswara, ANI reported.

Advertisement

Mukesh Ambani's other spiritual visits India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani visited the Tirumala temple shortly after his trip to Uttarakhand, where he had offered prayers at the Badrinath Dham in Chamoli in October.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani donates ₹10 crore to Badrinath and Kedarnath temples

Badarinath, often referred to as Badari Vishal, is one of the holy shrines of particular importance to Vaishnavites, recognised among the 108 divya desams (celestial abodes) of Lord Vishnu. The town is also a part of the Panch Badri temples, which include Yog Dhyan Badri, Bhavishya Badri, Adi Badri and Vriddha Badri, alongside the most popular Badrinath temple.

Also Read | How much India's richest man Mukesh Ambani donated in FY25 and where

According to Hindu traditions, Badarinath, was re-established by Adi Shri Shankaracharya to revive the lost prestige of Hinduism and to unite the nation in one bond.

Advertisement

Ambani family celebrates Navratri with devotion In addition to his personal pilgrimages, the Ambani family recently celebrated Navratri with the grand aarti of Goddess Durga, which was performed by Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Anant Ambani, Shloka Merchant, Radhika Merchant, and other family members of the Ambani family.