Reliance Foundation to establish Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a 100-acre township for orphans, senior citizens

Reliance Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Reliance Industries Limited, on Sunday announced the establishment of Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray, a township spanning around 100 acres that will serve as a permanent home for orphaned children, senior citizens, and persons with disabilities.

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, on Sunday performed the Bhumi Pujan and laid the foundation stone for the proposed project in Karjat, near Mumbai.

What is Nita Mukesh Ambani Anant Ashray? The proposed township will have eight residential villages, each named after a sacred river in India, and aims to provide residents with a safe environment, healthcare, education, and opportunities to lead independent, meaningful lives.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani gets emotional during Anant Ambani's speech during Jio listing

Residents will live in small homes with dedicated caregivers and house parents. They will also have individual care plans based on their health, education and personal needs.

The project will bring several facilities under one roof, including a specialised hospital, rehabilitation centres, inclusive schools, sports facilities, gardens and vocational training spaces. It will also have a bakery, café, craft studios, an animal-companionship farm, and a hospice wing.

The initiative will also extend support to people living with conditions such as autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy and other developmental disabilities who need regular medical care and support.

Working with nearby villages Apart from serving its residents, the proposed centre will also work with nearby villages. Around 1,000 people from the region are expected to benefit from therapy, education and employment opportunities, while others will have access to community healthcare and outreach programmes.

Also Read | Pahalgam terror attack: RIL chief offers free treatment for injured in Mumbai

The project will be developed in different phases, subject to the required approvals. It is envisioned as a not-for-profit institution where people of different age groups and needs can live with dignity, care and a sense of belonging.

What Nita Ambani said “It will be a place where children will receive an education, grow up feeling safe and loved, and have opportunities to follow their dreams; a place where elderly people will have respect, companionship, and the reassurance that their needs and wishes will be lovingly taken care of,” Nita Ambani said.

“This home will be surrounded by nature, flora, and fauna, where compassionate care and medical support come together with the warmth of family life. There will also be a hospital and a rehabilitation centre, with doctors, nurses, and therapists providing specialist care,” she added.