Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President for HR & Talent

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) appointed Ira Bindra as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's Group President - People and Talent. Bindra joins the organization after a distinguished career at Medtronic, USA, where she served as the Head of Human Resources and Vice President - Global Regions.
With extensive global experience spanning diverse industries, Bindra brings a wealth of expertise to Reliance. Her professional journey includes leadership roles at prominent Fortune 100 companies such as GE, where she spearheaded transformative HR initiatives.
In her new role at Reliance, she will focus on advancing the company's people strategies, fostering cultural transformation, and enhancing leadership development initiatives across its diverse operations.