Reliance Industries appoints Ira Bindra as Group President for HR & Talent

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) appointed Ira Bindra as the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's Group President - People and Talent. Bindra joins the organization after a distinguished career at Medtronic, USA, where she served as the Head of Human Resources and Vice President - Global Regions.

With extensive global experience spanning diverse industries, Bindra brings a wealth of expertise to Reliance. Her professional journey includes leadership roles at prominent Fortune 100 companies such as GE, where she spearheaded transformative HR initiatives.