New Delhi: Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani drew no salary from his flagship firm RIL in the fiscal year ended March 31. In light of the Covid-19 pandemic hitting the business and the economy, he had voluntarily given up remuneration. In its latest annual report, Reliance said Ambani's remuneration for the financial year 2020-21 was "nil."

"In light of the COVID-19 outbreak in India, which has exacted a huge toll on the societal, economic and industrial health of the nation, Mukesh D. Ambani, the Chairman and Managing Director, has voluntarily decided to forego his salary," the company had said in June last year.

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has not got a salary hike for the last 12 years. Since 2008-09, Ambani's annual salary as RIL's chairman and managing director has been capped at ₹15 crore.

"Remuneration of his cousins Nikhil and Hital Meswani remained unchanged at ₹24 crore," the annual report said.

Ambani's wife Nita, a non-executive director on the company's board, earned ₹8 lakh sitting fee and another ₹1.65 crore commission for the year.

Meanwhile, in light of the ongoing pandemic, Reliance Industries (RIL) has said that it will continue to provide salaries for five years to the nominee of employees who succumbed to the disease.

''Reliance has put in place a liberal leave policy for employees affected by Covid-19. It is providing financial assistance of up to 3 months’ pay as an interest-free salary advance in case of an exigency. In case of unfortunate demise of an employee, Reliance is providing financial support to the family and committing to shoulder the educational expenses of the children,'' RIL said in its annual report.





