Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani draws nil salary

''Reliance has put in place a liberal leave policy for employees affected by Covid-19. It is providing financial assistance of up to 3 months’ pay as an interest-free salary advance in case of an exigency. In case of unfortunate demise of an employee, Reliance is providing financial support to the family and committing to shoulder the educational expenses of the children,'' RIL said in its annual report.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}