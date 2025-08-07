This is what Mukesh Ambani earned from Reliance Industries in FY25

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has drawn zero salary for the fifth consecutive year, details in the conglomerate'conglomerate's annual report for 2024-25 showed.

A practice that began during the COVID-19 pandemic in FY 2019-20, India and Asia's richest person, has drawn a nil salary for the past five consecutive years. His wealth is largely drawn from his stake in RIL and its various subsidiaries.