Mukesh Ambani and family attend Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, take holy dip at Triveni Sangam - Watch video

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family visited the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11. The Ambani family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, a confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Mukesh Ambani was accompanied by his mother, Kokilabaen Ambani, sons Akash and Anant Ambani, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika and grandchildren Prithvi and Veda.

The Ambanis were dressed in ethnic clothes. Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani wore matching blue kurta pyjamas, and Akash Ambani was seen in a multicoloured kurta. Shloka Mehta wore a white Anarkali suit, while Prithvi and Veda were spotted in matching teal outfits.

The Ambani family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam ahead of Magh Purnima, which marks the end of the month-long Magha Snan or ritual bathing.

In January, Mukesh Ambani's younger brother, Anil Ambani and his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival.

Other leaders at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 The Ambani family joins the list of top leaders who have attended Maha Kumbh Mela 2025.

On February 10, President Droupadi Murmu took a holy dip at Triveni Sangam during Mahakumbh 2025. After taking the holy dip, President Murmu also offered prayers at Triveni Sangam.

On February 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj and took a holy dip at the Sangam at 11 am. The autorities issued a high alert in the city, with special security measures in place, particularly in the Arail area.

On January 21, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani visited the Maha Kumbh Mela to offer Ganga Puja and perform Seva. Adani also visited the camp of the ISKCON Temple at the Mahakumbh Mela.

The Adani Group and ISKCON collaborated to serve meals to devotees at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. The Mahaprasad Seva is being offered from 13 January to 26 February.

