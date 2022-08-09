Reliance Industries adds 2.32 lakh new jobs in FY22, retail business top recruiter2 min read . Updated: 09 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM IST
- There was a 56% increase in new recruits for RIL, and 132% for Reliance Retail as against the previous year
Listen to this article
India's top valued company and one of the largest employers, Reliance Industries (RIL) created 2.32 lakh (2,32,822) new jobs, taking its total workforce strength to 3,42,982 at the end of FY22, as per RIL's annual report for 2021-22. Out of the total workforce, RIL employees 22,642, Reliance Retail 2,15,614 and Jio 83,347.