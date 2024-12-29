Reliance Industries posted an old video of a young Mukesh Ambani in front of the Jamnagar refinery to mark the petroleum refining giant's 25th anniversary.

Reliance Industries pulled out an old video of Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani from its company archives at the occasion of 25 years of the Jamnagar petroleum refinery on Sunday, December 29.

The company posted the video on the social media platform X, which featured a very young Mukesh Ambani being recorded at the backdrop of the Jamnagar refinery.

"Jamnagar has demonstrated unquestionable to the world that if we can dream it, we can do it," said Mukesh Ambani in the video.

“Making of a Marvel. Discover the extraordinary vision and unmatched scale behind the creation of the Jamnagar refinery. From groundbreaking innovation to record-breaking construction, witness how a marvel was made." said Reliance in the post on platform X.

Reliance is taking the opportunity to showcase its facility. In the video, Ambani also shared his father Dhirubhai Ambani's vision behind the development of the infrastructure.

"My father Dhirubhai Ambani's vision really is and what is imbibed in each one of us that whatever you do has to be world class," said Mukesh Ambani.

Reliance Industries shares closed 0.36 per cent higher at ₹1,220.95 after Friday's trading session, compared to ₹1,216.60 at the previous market close.

About Jamnagar Refinery Reliance Industries' refinery at Jamnagar crossed its 25-year milestone on Sunday, December 28. The company launched its first refinery at Jamnagar, Gujarat, on December 28, 1999.

The Jamnagar refinery now produces 1.4 million barrels per day, processing 247 different grades of crude or feedstock from different places across the world, said Reliance.

The company invested $3.5 billion in capital costs to build the initial facility on a 5,000-acre barren land in 1999. The refinery contributed to reducing India's refined petroleum goods imports and also helped the nation increase its exports of refined petroleum commodities to foreign countries.

According to the company's emission targets the Jamnagar refinery is yet to reach its Net Zero emission standards, by targeted year 2035.