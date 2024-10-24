Reliance-NVIDIA partnership: Mukesh Ambani says ’India will be biggest intelligence market to build AI-infra’

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that India will become one of the biggest intelligence markets in the world.

“India will be one of the biggest intelligence markets. It is not only our aspirations, but I think it is just the raw gene pool and the row gene power that exists in India, the youth power that exists in India that drives intelligence….” Ambani said at the NVIDIA AI Summit on Thursday. He is hopeful that the intelligence will go beyond the domestic markets.

“And Indians now will not only export CEOs to the world's largest companies but hundreds of millions of Indians. And hundreds of millions will deliver AI services to help a better world,” Ambani said.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang agreed with Ambani's statement, “India used to be a country that produced software. You exported software. In the future India is going to export AI. I hope to partner with all of you to enable India to be at the centre of this new industrial revolution.”

At the NVIDIA AI Summit in Mumbai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced a partnership between Reliance and NVIDIA to build AI infrastructure in India.

“In order to lead an artificial intelligence, you need to have AI model technology that India has, you need to have data and the last thing you need to have is AI infrastructure and we are announcing that Reliance and NVIDIA are partnering to build AI infrastructure here in India,” Huang said.

While announcing the partnership, Huang listed out the advantages in India of creating AI infrastructure.

“one of the great advantages that India has, which is a very large population of users. And so now you have the fundamental ingredients… AI, data and AI infrastructure, and you have a large population of users that ultimately creates your AI flywheel,” Huang said.

Ambani also appreciated Huang's efforts in initiating the knowledge revolution. “What you are driving is the knowledge revolution, converting into what I call is the intelligence revolution and that drives prosperity across the world for all the 8 billion people and I think what we are at the door steps of is the new intelligence age,” Ambani said.

He also quoted PM Modi and lauded his efforts saying, “As our Prime Minister has said that this is new aspirational India. What we have today is- we are among the only country in the world where the average age of 1.4 billion Indians is below 35.”