Religare Finvest case: Delhi HC reserves order on Shivinder Singh’s bail plea

The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its order on the regular bail application filed by former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh in connection to a money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at Religare Finvest Limited.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani reserved his order on the bail plea after hearing the arguments from both the sides in the case. The probe agency has opposed the Singh' bail plea on the grounds related to tampering of evidence, flight risk and influence of witnesses.

On the other hand, Senior advocate N. Hariharan opposed the argument by stating that the evidence has been recorded and the prosecution complaint has been submitted by the agency so his client should not be incarcerated any further.

The court had issued notice on 22 June in the matter and concluded its final hearing today.

ED had filed a chargesheet in January against former Fortis Healthcare promoters Malvinder Mohan Singh and Shivinder Singh, and also former CMD of Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) Sunil Godhwani in the money laundering case related to alleged misappropriation of funds at RFL.

He had approached the high court after a trial court on 18 June dismissed his bail plea on the ground that the accused had utilised the proceeds of crime and that various acts attributed to him regarding the advancement of unsecured loans to different entities have also come to the light during the investigation.

The Singh brothers were arrested in October along with former Godhwani and two other people, for allegedly causing loss worth ₹2,397 crore to Religare Finvest Limited. The complaint was filed by Religare Enterprises and its arm in 2018. The brothers were promoters of Religare Enterprises and hospital operator Fortis Healthcare till February 2018. Godhwani was CMD of Religare Enterprises till 2016.

PTI contributed to this story.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via