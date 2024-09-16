‘Remember that platform fee you pay:’ Porsche, Lamborghini & BMW parked at Zomato office draw social media attention

  • An Instagram reel featuring luxury cars outside Zomato and Blinkit offices has gone viral, gaining 1.2 million views.

Riya R Alex
Published16 Sep 2024, 09:43 PM IST
The parking area of Blinkit and Zomato offices in Gurugram has gone viral.
The parking area of Blinkit and Zomato offices in Gurugram has gone viral.(REUTERS)

An Instagram reel featuring a range of expensive cars parked outside the Zomato and Blinkit offices in Gurugram has gone viral on social media.

The cars shown in the clip include luxury brands such as Aston Martin DB12, Porsche 911 Turbo S, Lambo Urus, and Ferrari Roma reportedly owned by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal. The video also featured Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa’s BMW Z4.

 

The reel was posted by an Instagram account and had more than 1.2 million views in a week. The video starts with the logos of Zomato and Blinkit, followed by a range of luxury cars parked outside the office.

Social media reaction

This video evoked funny banter among social media users, a few of whom referred to platform fees charged by these apps.

“Remember that platform fee you pay,” said one of the Instagram users.

“Dekho 6 rupee platform fee se kya hota hain (see, this is what happens with 6 platform fees),” added another

Another user commented, “Fir mujhe kyu hamesha bike wale delivery dene aate h (then why do I always get deliveries from bike riders).”

“Jab itna paisa hai to delivery waale ko bhi health insurance dedo? Ya PF dedo (Now that you have so much money, why not give the delivery guy health insurance or a provident fund)?” one of the users said.

 

“He can buy it. Charging platform fee from customers and deducting gig cancellation fee and no show fee from delivery partners. He makes much money from looting,” a comment read.

“Boys made it,” said another user.

 

According to media reports, both food delivery platforms, Zomato and Swiggy, raised their platform fees by 20 per cent to 6 in selected regions from July 14, up from the previous charge of 5.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal was named the second richest person in Gurugram, according to Hurun India Rich List 2024. Goyal's net worth is estimated at around a whopping 9,300 crore.

First Published:16 Sep 2024, 09:43 PM IST
