ReNew appoints three non-executive independent directors

New Delhi: Green energy major Renew Energy Global (ReNew) on Monday announced the appointment of three non-executive independent directors. The three newly inducted directors are Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi, and Philip Graham New. Their expertise and diverse backgrounds promise to add significant value to the board.

The new appointments will be effective 23 August 2023, pending approval from the company’s shareholders at the forthcoming annual general meeting, the company said in a press release.

“ReNew is committed to diversity and inclusion at all levels, and having more women directors on the Board is an important step towards the goal. The company will continue to have majority of independent directors on its board," it added.

Ram Charan and Michelle Robyn Grew, independent directors, retire on 22 August, 2023 due to expiry of their term. The tenure of Philip Kassin, MKC Investments LLC nominee and independent director, is expiring on 22 August in terms of the Articles of Association of the company due to expiration of the director nomination rights of MKC Investments LLC.

“The non continuation of the directors afore-mentioned was not the result of any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices," the company said.

According to a statement from the firm, as of 31 March, the company’s portfolio reached 13.7 Gigawatts (GW), an increase of 28.2% on year.