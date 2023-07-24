ReNew appoints three non-executive independent directors

ReNew appoints three non-executive independent directors1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 06:33 PM IST
ReNew is committed to diversity and inclusion at all levels, and having more women directors on the Board is an important step towards the goal. The company will continue to have majority of independent directors on its board
New Delhi: Green energy major Renew Energy Global (ReNew) on Monday announced the appointment of three non-executive independent directors. The three newly inducted directors are Paula Gold-Williams, Nicoletta Giadrossi, and Philip Graham New. Their expertise and diverse backgrounds promise to add significant value to the board.
