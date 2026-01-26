Republic Day 2026: Anand Mahindra, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, Bill Gates, other business leaders extend wishes

Business leaders from across India Inc extended their greetings to the nation and fellow citizens on the occasion of Republic Day 2026, which is being celebrated on Monday, 26 January.

Republic Day is celebrated across India on 26 January every year to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. The day is marked by flag unfurling by the President and other dignitaries of states and UTs, along with parades and cultural programmes across the country.

Business leaders wish on Republic Day Anand Mahindra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group, on Monday extended his greetings to the nation on the occasion of Republic Day.

“A Republic is not just about where we came from… But about how we imagine the future. Together. Happy Republic Day,” he wrote in a post on X.

Microsoft founder and former CEO Bill Gates sent his greetings on the occasion in a video message.

Also Read | Republic Day Images 2026: Photo wishes to share on 26 January

“It's an honour to send my greetings, as India celebrates its Republic Day. Republic Day is a moment to reflect on the extraordinary promise India made to itself in 1950 to build a nation where opportunity expands, knowledge empowers and uplifts everyone...Indian innovation is serving people at scale, not just in India, but across the global South...I'm very excited to be attending the India AI Impact Summit next month and our Foundation will outline our partnerships, our commitment and to help build an inclusive AI future,” he said.

Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw also extended her greetings, resolving to unleash the true potential of India.

“As we celebrate Republic Day let us resolve to unleash our true potential of economic development through hard work and technology led innovation that can help us overcome the strain of poverty and lack of resources to advance to greater heights of progress. Jai Hind,” she wrote on X.

In a long post on X, Vedanta Chairman extended his Republic Day wishes, celebrating the new India.

“As a republic, today we turn 76. In these many years, much has changed, but what hasn't changed is our spirit. The spirit to learn, to do something new. This is the India that neither stops, nor bends, nor tires, nor halts. It just keeps moving forward. The biggest dream still remains. To become a developed India from a developing one. And we will achieve this, because this is the new India. And this is just the beginning. Greetings on Republic Day!”

Also Read | Who is Akshita Dhankar? IAF officer who unfurled national flag with President

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries also wished a Happy Republic Day on its X handle, saying, “Happy Republic Day from Reliance Industries! Today, we celebrate the unstoppable spirit of a nation that is truly on the rise. As we mark another year of our vibrant Republic, we reaffirm our commitment to the Indian Dream.”

“Proud to be part of India's journey of progress. Today, tomorrow and always,” the Tata Group wrote on its X handle.