‘Residential recovery has been faster post second wave’

I think, fundamentally, the demand for housing remains strong. We saw strong sales in June and home loan rates continue to be attractive. We continued to spend money on construction even in April and May. In the January-March quarter this year, there was recovery after the first wave, and we did about ₹650-700 crore of monthly sales. If you see, we clocked about ₹650 crore of sales in June right after the second wave. So, the rebound has been faster in the residential sector this time. The supply and demand in the residential sector are more balanced now, and homebuyers realize that prices are starting to rise and it’s a good time to buy.