'Resilience is lasting for the long term': Federer's Dartmouth address strikes a chord with Edelweiss' Radhika Gupta
Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, praised Roger Federer's Dartmouth speech on LinkedIn, highlighting its profound lessons for life and investing. She emphasized resilience, grit over talent, and learning from failure.
Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently praised Roger Federer's commencement speech at Dartmouth in a LinkedIn post, emphasizing its profound lessons. Describing it as a "heartwarming 25-minute watch," Gupta commended Federer's adeptness in delivering a masterclass despite his admitted discomfort with giving speeches. She noted how Federer's insights on tennis resonate deeply with both career and investment insights.