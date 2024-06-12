Radhika Gupta, CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently praised Roger Federer's commencement speech at Dartmouth in a LinkedIn post, emphasizing its profound lessons. Describing it as a "heartwarming 25-minute watch," Gupta commended Federer's adeptness in delivering a masterclass despite his admitted discomfort with giving speeches. She noted how Federer's insights on tennis resonate deeply with both career and investment insights.

Gupta's key takeaways from Federer's speech

Gupta distilled three significant points from Federer’s address that she believes are crucial for personal and professional growth: “Three things that stood out for me…"

1. Everybody can play well in the first two hours when they are fast, fit, and clear. It is when their body is tired, their mind wanders, and their discipline fades that champions find a grip on themselves. Resilience lasts for the long term.

2. Talent is not a gift but grit. It has a broad definition. Trusting yourself is talent. Patience is talent. Discipline is talent. The process is talent. Managing yourself is talent. In the investing world, too, all these are talents, more than picking funds and stocks.

3. A legend won 80% of his matches but only 54% of his points. You don’t need to win more than that in life and investing. Champions don’t win every point; they realise they will lose points and learn how to deal with failure and learn from mistakes.

Beyond the court and office

Gupta concluded her reflection by emphasising Federer’s broader life lesson: the importance of happiness, using influence for good, and valuing time with family and friends. "Never let happiness be decided by an NAV," she quoted, reminding her audience that life’s true value extends beyond professional achievements and financial metrics.

What did Federer say?

Federer began his speech with humour and humility. He acknowledged his lack of formal education but equated his tennis career to a significant life milestone. "So I never went to college. But I did graduate recently. I graduated tennis," Federer said, capturing the attention of the 11,000-strong audience despite the rainy weather.

Federer reflected on his career and the concept of retirement, expressing his distaste for the word "retired." He explained, "Like you, I’ve finished one big thing, and I’m moving on to the next."

Effortless is a myth

In a candid moment, Federer shared how being labelled "effortless" often frustrated him, undermining the hard work and discipline behind his seemingly graceful play. Early in his career, he recounted a turning point when an opponent’s comment made him realise the importance of mental toughness over prolonged periods.

"Effortless is a myth. I mean it," Federer said. "The truth is, I had to work very hard... to make it look easy."

Federer’s anecdote about the Italian Open highlighted his journey from a talented but undisciplined player to a composed and strategic champion. His rivals’ critiques pushed him to improve, and he expressed gratitude for those challenging moments.

