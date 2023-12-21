Revisiting 2023: CEO resignations that made headlines this year

Amid the persistent trend of layoffs in major companies, the year 2023 also witnessed a significant rise in CEO exits from top firms. According to a report, more than 1,400 chief executives left their jobs in US-based firms till September this year. The number was almost up by 50% from last year. In India, many top leadership exits made headlines this year, with many of them having a long-term impact on the companies.

The banking industry witnessed the end of Uday Kotak era when he stepped down from the position of managing director and CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank on September 1 after 15 years. His resignation four months before the end of his tenure came as a surprise for many. Apart from Uday Kotak, Tata Consultancy Services CEO Rajesh Gopinathan announced his decision to move out of the IT giant in March. As we move ahead to welcome 2024, take a look at the top five CEO exits of 2023: Revisitng 2023: Top CEO exits Kotak Mahindra Bank- Uday Kotak Uday Kotak announced his separation from the company’s top executive role in September. In his handwritten resignation submitted to the bank’s chairman, Uday Kotak said, “I have mulled over this decision for some time and believe this is the right thing for the institution". Nearly one-and-a-half months after his resignation, Ashok Vaswani was appointed as the new managing director and chief executive officer of the company for three years. He will take charge from January 1, 2024. Uday Kotak, the founder of the bank, tweeted, “I am delighted that the RBI has approved our recommendation, Ashok Vaswani, as the next CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank. Ashok is a world-class leader and banker with a digital and customer focus. I am proud that we bring a ‘Global Indian’ home to build Kotak and India of tomorrow."

His exit from the company months ahead of his scheduled departure came as a surprise to the market experts. The exact reason for the resignation was not disclosed officially. However, Kotak had mentioned in his handwritten letter that he would be significantly occupied with personal work, ie the marriage of his son, Jay Kotak.

Tata Consultancy Services-Rajesh Gopinathan

One of India’s largest tech giants, Tata Consultancy Services came in headlines in March for the sudden exit of its CEO Rajesh Gopinathan i on March 16. Even though Gopinathan’s exit came as a shocker for many experts, the transition of top management was rather smooth with a seasoned top leader, K Kritheevasan, taking over the responsibilities of the firm as the next CEO. According to a Forbes report, a narrative emerged that Gopinathan’s “style was more laid back", as opposed to the “bags-always-packed-and-ready attitude" of executives like Infosys CEO Salil Parekh.

TCS leadership is known to have been more stable compared to frequent CEO appointments and exits at other rival firms like Infosys and Wipro. The company has had just four CEOs in its five-decade history.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my exciting 22-year tenure at TCS. It has been a pleasure working closely with Chandra, who has mentored me through this entire period. The last six years of leading this iconic organisation have been most enriching and fulfilling, adding over $10 billion in incremental revenues and over $70 billion increase in market capitalisation," said Gopinathan in a press statement after the confirmation of his resignation.

In August this year, Venu Nair resigned from the post of CEO at India’s leading department store chain, Shoppers Stop citing personal reasons. The company stated that Nair will continue to guide and advise its new CEO for the next six months. He tendered his resignation to explore other options and spend more time with family, the company said in its stock exchange filing. He was replaced by Kavindra Mishra, Chief Commercial Officer and CEO of Homestop in September this year.

Venu Nair joined Shoppers Stop post-pandemic and played a prominent role in its transformation into an omnichannel retailer. His resignation came after he was re-appointed as the CEO of Shopper Stop for three years in April this year. Nair’s resignation came as a surprise for the stock market investors as the Shoppers Stop share price crashed over 11 per cent a day after the CEO’s resignation, LiveMint reported in August this year.

MD and CEO of South Indian Bank, Murali Ramakrishnan opted out of seeking another term of reappointment in March this year.

“Due to personal reasons, I do not want to see a reappointment. My family requires my presence. I have six more months," former CEO of the Thrissur-based private lender South Indian Bank said in a statement.

Ramakrishnan had joined the bank as an advisor in July 2020. Within four months of joining the company, he took charge as the MD and CEO in October 2020. Before handling the responsibility of the private bank, he worked with ICICI Bank as a senior general manager.

After a tumultuous announcement of the departure of Ramakrishnan, South Indian Bank appointed PR Seshadri as the Managing Director and CEO.

In April this year, CEO of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Mathew Job, announced his surprise resignation from the post. Job had resigned from the post citing his other career interests. In his place, the consumer electrical company appointed Promeet Ghosh as the new managing director and CEO for five years.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals shares suffered massively a day after the surprise resignation of Mathew Job. Apart from the appointment of ex-Temasek India Deputy Head Promeet Ghosh as MD and CEO, the company had also elevated Shantanu Khosla as the Executive Vice Chairman of the company.

