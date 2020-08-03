Revival in demand for quality real estate: Amarjit Bakshi

There’s no doubt that the pandemic has had an adverse effect on the real estate industry at large. Initially, there was a negative impact on sales and we did hold off on product launches, but the lull was actually temporary. There is so much latent demand for real estate that we soon started reviving the sales impetus; we have witnessed an increase in queries, site visits and sale of assets in our township, Central Park Flower Valley, as well as Sky Villas at Central Park Resorts. The current quarter has shown signs of increased sales activity, especially in the investor segment.