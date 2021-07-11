Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic space flight: What you need to know

The economies of scale from a larger fleet of spacecraft is expected by analysts to reduce the ticket cost of suborbital travel to $250,000 or lower. Right now, there are no regulations governing who can go to space, though passengers can expect some physical and medical examinations—they need to fit in those space suits. Virgin Galactic says passengers will undergo three days of training, though in a classroom rather than a centrifuge or aerobatic aircraft.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}